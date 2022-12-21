Crypto volatility, Russia/Ukraine, FATF, II Awards articles among most read of 2022

As the end of 2022 nears, International Investment has reviewed the top 10 most read articles. Themes that stand out include crypto volatility, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and associated sanctions, online crime, the FATF and the grey list, and investment links between Europe and Asia - and the annual II Awards. The article headlines and links are listed below in order, with the most read at the top. 1. Cardano predicted to reach all-time highs, hit Bitcoin and Ether https://www.internationalinvestment.net/news/4043652/cardano-predicted-reach-highs-hit-bitcoin-ether ...