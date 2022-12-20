Hong Kong boosts Stock Connect to Mainland China

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) have jointly announced their in-principle approval for the further expansion of the scope of stocks eligible for trading under Mainland-Hong Kong Stock Connect. After the expansion, which will cover both northbound and southbound trading, Stock Connect is expected to include stocks that account for more than 80% of the equity trading in each market. This will strengthen mutual access between the Mainland and Hong Kong stock markets and provide additional liquidity for both market...