AKG renews IFGL brands' five stars for service

Specialist ratings agency AKG has reaffirmed its ratings of International Financial Group Limited (IFGL), confirming B+ (very strong) on the strength rating, and five stars for service. The financial strength rating applies to IFGL's RL360, RL360° Services and Friends Provident International Limited brands. No other international life company has a higher rating, the company notes. Each brand also received five out of five stars for service. The ratings come following IFGL's recent success at the Global Financial Services Awards, where it won International Life Group of the Year (n...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes