AKG renews IFGL brands' five stars for service

Specialist ratings agency AKG has reaffirmed its ratings of International Financial Group Limited (IFGL), confirming B+ (very strong) on the strength rating, and five stars for service. The financial strength rating applies to IFGL's RL360, RL360° Services and Friends Provident International Limited brands. No other international life company has a higher rating, the company notes. Each brand also received five out of five stars for service. The ratings come following IFGL's recent success at the Global Financial Services Awards, where it won International Life Group of the Year (n...