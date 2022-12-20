Cyprus identified as danger hotspot for 'drive-by downloads', phishing and malware in 2023 - report

Cyprus has been identified alongside Indonesia as the least cybersecure country in which to do business, according to a report into cybersecurity statistics commissioned by Roboot Online, a UK based SEO and digital marketing specialist. The dangers faced include drive-by downloads, phishing sites, malware hosting sites, and compromised computers. These factors were reviewed to create a cyber danger index score and establish the country rankings. Key global findings include: Indonesia and Cyprus are the least cyber-secure countries to work abroad Finland is the most cyber-secure...

