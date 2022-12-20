PM Alpha CIO highlights top 3 investor challenges to public markets investors

Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha), the digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, advisors and distributors to access and distribute private markets investments, has used the launch of its first 'Private Markets - CIO Perspectives & Allocations' series to highlights three key challenges facing investors in public markets through 2023, because of the prevailing investment environment. Under the heading 2023 - year of the rebalancing act , it pointed to: The "Great Correction" - continued public market re-pricings, The "Inflation Era" - corrosive effects on investment r...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes