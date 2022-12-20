Spring Budget set for 15 March

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read

The next UK Budget will be held on 15 March 2023, HM Treasury has revealed, with chancellor Jeremy Hunt also confirming that the Spring Budget will be accompanied by a forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility - something that was lacking when the so-called 'Mini-Budget' was announced by former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, sparking turmoil in markets for UK debt and other instruments. Hunt said  this forecast, along with the forecast prepared for the Autumn Statement last month, will fulfil the obligation for the OBR to produce two forecasts every financial year, reports sister si...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Former BlackRock sustainability chief calls for Fink's resignation over ESG - reports

Vanguard quits Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

More on Taxation

Credit: iStock
Taxation

Hungary drops veto to pave way for landmark EU bloc 15% corporation tax

Mark Battersby
Mark Battersby
clock 13 December 2022 • 2 min read
Four steps to prepare for 'probable demise' of UK non-dom remittance basis 
Taxation

Four steps to prepare for 'probable demise' of UK non-dom remittance basis 

David Lesperance
clock 07 December 2022 • 10 min read
Who wins the World Cup of tax?
Taxation

Who wins the World Cup of tax?

Chris Etherington
clock 23 November 2022 • 4 min read