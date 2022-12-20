Spring Budget set for 15 March

The next UK Budget will be held on 15 March 2023, HM Treasury has revealed, with chancellor Jeremy Hunt also confirming that the Spring Budget will be accompanied by a forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility - something that was lacking when the so-called 'Mini-Budget' was announced by former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, sparking turmoil in markets for UK debt and other instruments. Hunt said this forecast, along with the forecast prepared for the Autumn Statement last month, will fulfil the obligation for the OBR to produce two forecasts every financial year, reports sister si...