"In an inflationary world, benchmarking to cash simply does not make sense" - Industry veteran touches on IA's TAR sector

Commenting on the ongoing investment environment, veteran investment manager Jon Gumpel of Aubrey Capital Management has said that "In an inflationary world, benchmarking to cash simply does not make sense". "I have been asked quite a lot why my focus is now on defensive income, why we are not in the Targeted Absolute Return sector and why I am at Aubrey." "My focus is on defensive income because in a world that has lost its compass on many things, and quite particularly in the investment world, a sustainable growing income is, I believe, the surest way to both maintain valuation disc...