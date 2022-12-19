Spoofing and layering brings prison sentence in Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has noted the conviction and 19 month prison sentence handed down to Kenneth Goh Jia Poh, for offences relating to false trading, unauthorised use of trading accounts and fraudulently inducing others to deal in shares - including so called spoofing and layering. Goh Jia Poh was also fined $355,604. MAS noted that: "Between 6 January 2016 and 20 September 2018, Mr Goh repeatedly entered and deleted buy orders for multiple securities for which he had no intention to fill. Through such "spoofing and layering", Mr Goh had intended to create a f...