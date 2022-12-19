UK pensions industry breaks down TPR's DB scheme funding code

The UK's workplace pensions industry is largely supportive of The Pensions Regulator's (TPR) long-awaited defined benefit (DB) funding code consultation, but concerns have been raised over the need for "such detailed regulation". The consultation - launched on Friday (16 December) and set to run for 14 weeks - sets out expectations of final salary schemes to set a long-term objective and a journey plan to get there, reports sister website Professional Adviser. The Association of Consulting Actuaries (ACA) welcomed the consultation on the new funding code, with chair Steven Taylor prai...