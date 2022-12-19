Former BlackRock sustainability chief calls for Fink's resignation over ESG - reports

BlackRock's former sustainable investing chief has called for CEO Larry Fink to resign over the firm's handling of ESG issues. Speaking to The Telegraph, Tariq Fancy described Fink as an "emperor with no clothes" for failing to properly guide the company on sustainability issues, reports sister website Investment Week. Fancy said: "Larry Fink should stop ducking the fight and enter the [ESG] debate to clarify what he is saying. If he is not going to do that then he should resign. He warned that there was "no way to satisfy either side" of the debate, as activist investor groups hav...