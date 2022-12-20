Stock Spotlight: LSEG plans to challenge Bloomberg terminal with Microsoft Teams

London Stock Exchange Group revealed last week it had set up a ‘strategic' ten-year partnership with US giant Microsoft, the latest collaboration for the group. This was the most recent in a string of partnerships between US big tech names and a financial powerhouse, with CME partnering up with Google and Nasdaq with Amazon Web Services, reports sister site Investment Week. The alignment of these two firms could be regarded as a watershed moment for cloud computing, as Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "The level of trust that such a critical corners...