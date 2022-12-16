UK Government warned on making pensions subject to IHT on death

AJ Bell has warned that proposals from the IFS arguing that pensions should be subject to IHT could result in swinging tax bills of more than £500,000. "The tax treatment of pensions on death is generous and, given how tight finances are at the Treasury, it would be no surprise if this came under the microscope ahead of next year's Budget," says AJ Bell head of retirement policy, Tom Selby. "Under former Chancellor George Osborne the government scrapped the controversial 55% ‘death tax' on pensions. These new proposals from the IFS are not quite as pernicious, but come close to intr...