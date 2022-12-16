Most popular financial presents and their pros & cons

Rather than wrapping a gift to go under the tree, lots of people are instead opting to hand over cash, gift cards or other monetary presents this year, with around two-thirds planning some form of financial gift, according to Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell. It's understandable that after a tough financial year many people would prefer to give (and receive) money, rather than a present, she says. "The most popular options were cash, with a third of people planning to pop some money into a card this year, followed by giving gift cards. In a move that many people will...