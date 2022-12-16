Spotlight on Cyprus: Reaching for the stars  

Cyprus is positioning itself as a growing tech hub within the EU yet with a breadth of sectors that embraces ever more regulated international financial services, its mainstay of tourism, while also attracting expats around the world to work or retire. The south Mediterranean island, with its great beaches for swimming and terrain fit for skiing in winter, gets around 300 days of sunshine a year and even has a soon-to-be launched state of the art observatory in the Troodos mountains which will collect data for research with NASA (more of which later). On the financial front, the Cou...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes