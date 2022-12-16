Standard Life partners with Samaritans to launch training school

The Standard Life brand, part of Phoenix Group, has partnered with the Samaritans on a new initiative to train more volunteers. The Samaritans Training School has been designed to help recruit and train more listening volunteers. As a founding partner, Standard Life is making a donation which will allow the charity to train approximately 400 more listening volunteers. It has also pledged to fund up to 10,000 calls to Samaritans as part of a social media campaign. Combined the two initiatives mean Standard Life is donating £200,000 to the charity. The Samaritans offers support f...