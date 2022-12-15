Dankse Bank to pay $400m to settle SEC charges over AML compliance failures

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has made fraud charges against Denmark-headquartered Danske Bank for misleading investors about its anti-money laundering (AML) compliance program in its Estonian branch and failing to disclose the risks posed by the program's significant deficiencies.  Danske Bank agreed to pay $413m to settle the SEC's charges, the SEC said in a statement on 13 December.  According to the SEC's complaint, when Danske Bank acquired its Estonian branch in 2007, it knew or should have known that a substantial portion of the branch's customers were engaging in t...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

UK Government warned on making pensions subject to IHT on death

Most popular financial presents and their pros & cons