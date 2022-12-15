Dankse Bank to pay $400m to settle SEC charges over AML compliance failures

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has made fraud charges against Denmark-headquartered Danske Bank for misleading investors about its anti-money laundering (AML) compliance program in its Estonian branch and failing to disclose the risks posed by the program's significant deficiencies. Danske Bank agreed to pay $413m to settle the SEC's charges, the SEC said in a statement on 13 December. According to the SEC's complaint, when Danske Bank acquired its Estonian branch in 2007, it knew or should have known that a substantial portion of the branch's customers were engaging in t...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes