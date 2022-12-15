ESG: Supplying value and purpose to your business

The COP27 conference saw a key success in creating a new loss and damage fund for countries most impacted by climate change. Yet, talks failed to deliver any meaningful progress on emissions reduction and human rights issues. As governments struggle to make real headway, companies have a critical role to play, taking action into their own hands and reducing environmental impacts across their value chains, says Andrew Probert, regional managing director of growth and head of ESG Advisory at Kroll. Businesses are already taking significant steps in the right direction. For COP27, more than...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes