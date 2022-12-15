AILO makes 'next generation' financial awards in key jurisdictions on 35th anniversary 

The Association of International Life Offices (AILO) marked its recently celebrated 35th anniversary since inauguration in 1987 with a new initiative aimed at the industry's next generation. To recognise this important milestone, AILO's Management Committee decided to sponsor students from its major jurisdictions - Ireland, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, and Luxembourg. These locations were selected to reflect the areas where AILO has members. The Student Award initiative supports AILO's mission to encourage and support the next generation of financial professionals in the industry. Si...