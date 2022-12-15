EFAMA: European assets under management falls for first time since 2018

The annual report from the European Fund and Asset Management Association published on 14 December has estimated an 11.8% decline in total AUM during the first nine months of 2022, the first year-on-year decline since 2018. This fall puts assets at €28.4trn, down from €32.2trn in 2021 and lower than the 2020 figure of €28.5trn. According to EFAMA, assets under management in Europe had been rising steadily since 2011, when it stood at €14.3trn, apart from a small 2.2% decline from 2017 to 2018. Pressure on costs EFAMA predicted that the recent sharp fall in financial markets wil...