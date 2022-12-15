Kingswood acquires UK tax and trusts adviser Barry Fleming & Partners for £6.2m

Kingswood Holdings has bought UK adviser firm Barry Fleming and Partners (BFP) for £6.2m in its latest acquisition deal. Berkshire-based BFP specialises in tax, trusts and investment planning and advises individuals, companies, trustees and charities. The team has three advisers and a total of six employees. Founded in 1975, BFP has more than 415 clients with about £140m in assets under administration (AUA). In the year ending 28 February 2022, BFP generated revenue of £1.4m and profit before tax of £190,000. Kingswood said the business would be acquired for total cash considera...
