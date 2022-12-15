European equities: Towards calmer waters

clock • 4 min read

Hurtling towards the year end after what had been a bruising time for growth stock investors, it is perhaps fitting to take stock of where we are.  The short answer is that we are in a slightly better place than we were back in September. The question is, why? The news is still unbelievably dire and sad, from the atrocities in Ukraine, to the dystopian nightmare experienced by Chinese citizens under lockdown - possibly seeing some relaxation now - to the murderous treatment being meted out to women in Iran. Conditions are still very severe for a great many people around the glob...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

More on Investments

Deutsche Bank: UK inflation has 'likely' peaked
Investments

Deutsche Bank: UK inflation has 'likely' peaked

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 13 December 2022 • 1 min read
CBI severely downgrades UK growth forecast
Investments

CBI severely downgrades UK growth forecast

Laura Miller
clock 05 December 2022 • 2 min read
Post Ukraine conflict investment opportunities 
Investments

Post Ukraine conflict investment opportunities 

Mark Battersby
Mark Battersby
clock 29 November 2022 • 4 min read