European equities: Towards calmer waters

Hurtling towards the year end after what had been a bruising time for growth stock investors, it is perhaps fitting to take stock of where we are. The short answer is that we are in a slightly better place than we were back in September. The question is, why? The news is still unbelievably dire and sad, from the atrocities in Ukraine, to the dystopian nightmare experienced by Chinese citizens under lockdown - possibly seeing some relaxation now - to the murderous treatment being meted out to women in Iran. Conditions are still very severe for a great many people around the glob...