JP Morgan launches China carbon transition fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

JP Morgan has released an Asian and carbon equities focused ETF. The JPMorgan Carbon Transition China Equity ETF seeks to replicate the Solactive JP Morgan Asset Management China Carbon Transition index, which includes large and mid-cap companies listed in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen.  The ETF will invest in stocks benefitting from the transition to a low carbon economy and are those that are effectively managing the emissions, resources and climate-related risks. It will also try to meet the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement and EU Climate Transition Benchmarks simult...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

More from Eve Maddock-Jones

