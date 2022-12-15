JP Morgan launches China carbon transition fund

JP Morgan has released an Asian and carbon equities focused ETF. The JPMorgan Carbon Transition China Equity ETF seeks to replicate the Solactive JP Morgan Asset Management China Carbon Transition index, which includes large and mid-cap companies listed in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen. The ETF will invest in stocks benefitting from the transition to a low carbon economy and are those that are effectively managing the emissions, resources and climate-related risks. It will also try to meet the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement and EU Climate Transition Benchmarks simult...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes