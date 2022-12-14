Robin Beer named CEO for RBC Brewin Dolphin and Wealth Management International

The Royal Bank of Canada has appointed Brewin Dolphin boss Robin Beer to lead the newly-rebranded RBC Brewin Dolphin and RBC's British Isles wealth management business, as the units prepare to merge in the first half of 2023. In October, RBC's wealth management arm completed the £1.6m acquisition of Brewin Dolphin, which is now operating as RBC Brewin Dolphin. With the deal finalised, RBC is now set to merge the business with its British isles wealth management subsidiary, Wealth Management International. As part of the integration, Beer will transition over as CEO of Brewin Dolph...