People Moves Julius Baer Int'l, RBS Int'l, Crestbridge, Harneys, Polar Capital, Hermance CP

Julius Baer International Julius Baer International has announced the appointment of two new senior hires in London, as it continues to strengthen its local proposition and grow its locally-based wealth management services for clients across the UK. Patrick Wilson joins JBI as a senior relationship manager, having previously spent 16 years at Credit Suisse in London, where he was a Managing Director and responsible for building a business focused largely on UK entrepreneurs and corporate executives. Prior to this, he was a financial adviser at Bank of Scotland's Investment Servic...