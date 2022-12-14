Barclays Private Bank unveils new Swiss office in Verbier

Barclays Private Bank's has expanded its footprint and presence in Switzerland with the opening of a new ‘pop-up' office in Verbier for the 2022/23 ski season to support clients visiting the area. In a statement on 14 December, Barclays Private Bank said the move reflected its approach to strategically bring bankers closer to clients in convenient locations across the globe. The Barclays Private Bank Verbier office will be located at Rue de la Poste 23 and open Thursday 14:00 to 17:00, Friday 09:00 to 17:00 and Saturday 09:00 to 12:00 right through the ski season. With offices in ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes