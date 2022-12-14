Nomura to open Dubai office for international wealth management

Global financial services group Nomura said on 13 December it will open a branch of Nomura Singapore at the Dubai International Financial Centre to expand the scope of its international wealth management business in the Middle East. It received in-principle approvals from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Dubai Financial Services Authority to establish this wealth management relationship centre in the Middle East and commence operations on receipt of the DFSA license. Nomura further said the new office marked the latest expansion of its international wealth management efforts to...
