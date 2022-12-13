Big leap in UK financial advisers seeking move to Europe, says specialist expat firm 

Specialist expat financial planner Blevins Franks is reporting that it is seeing a large increase in the number of UK IFAs enquiring about a move to Europe, spurred by passporting barriers post-Brexit. The London-headquartered firm, which has offices in France, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Malta, is fully regulated in each country individually. Jason Porter, Blevins Franks's director of specialist expat financial advisers, said: "UK IFAs may welcome the intellectual challenge of learning a new set of tax and estate planning rules in another country in order to serve their clients. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes