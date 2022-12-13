Big leap in UK financial advisers seeking move to Europe, says specialist expat firm 

Specialist expat financial planner Blevins Franks is reporting that it is seeing a large increase in the number of UK IFAs enquiring about a move to Europe, spurred by passporting barriers post-Brexit. The London-headquartered firm, which has offices in France, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Malta, is fully regulated in each country individually. Jason Porter, Blevins Franks's director of specialist expat financial advisers, said: "UK IFAs may welcome the intellectual challenge of learning a new set of tax and estate planning rules in another country in order to serve their clients. ...