FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, faces extradition

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former head of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been arrested in the capital of the Bahamas, Nassau, at the request of the US government. He is scheduled to appear on 13 December in a magistrates' court in the Caribbean country's capital. Police said Mr Bankman-Fried, 30, was arrested for "financial offences" against laws in the US and The Bahamas. In a statement from the Attorney General of The Bahamas Ryan Pinder KC said "on 12 December 2022, the Office of the Attorney General of The Bahamas announced the arrest by The Royal Bahamas Po...