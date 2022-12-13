Deutsche Bank: UK inflation has 'likely' peaked

Economists at Deutsche Bank predict the next set of inflation figures will reveal inflation has peaked, according to a note issued on Monday (12 December). UK CPI figures for November are due out on Wednesday (14 December). Economists at the bank have predicted they will reveal CPI has slowed from 11.1% to 10.9%. "If our forecasts are broadly on the mark, we have crossed the peak in inflation. And now, the next stage begins," said Sanjay Raja, senior economist in the note. In October inflation hit the 41-year high of 11.1% as gas and electricity made the largest contribution. De...