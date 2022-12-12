Portfolio 10% drop rule from MiFID II to be scrapped from next year

The contentious ‘10% drop rule' relating to clients' investment portfolios first introduced in 2018 will be scrapped from next year, the UK government has confirmed. The rule - Article 62 in the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive - means clients must be informed by the end of the working day if their portfolios have dropped 10% or more in a certain period. AJ Bell Investcentre head of marketing Mark Rendle says the news, confirmed by HM Treasury today (12 December), will be welcome for advisers. "2023 will witness the removal of one of the least effective pieces of regulati...