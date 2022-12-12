Seilern hires from Ruffer and Redburn for research team

Seilern Investment Management has hired a former Ruffer manager and equity analyst from Redburn as it expands its research team. Charalee Hoelzl spent more than seven years at Ruffer, joining the firm in 2014 as a compliance assistant and departing this year as an investment manager. She will join former Redburn equity analyst Akash Bhanot in the next stage of Seilern's growing team, both working as research analysts. Stock Spotlight: Glencore share price shrugs off 'neo-colonial' corruption case Both hires will work across the fund house's three equity portfolios: Seilern Worl...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes