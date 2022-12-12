HMRC arrests five in tax fraud investigation across UK, US and Australia 

A gang suspected of being behind a multimillion-pound global fraud, that used software to reroute sales into an offshore bank to evade tax, has been targeted with the arrest of five people by the UK's HMRC. An extensive investigation and intelligence operation, led to an international investigation with enforcement action taken in the UK, US and Australia. More than 100 HMRC officers visited 90 businesses across England, Scotland and Wales in a week of coordinated action. The businesses are suspected of using an electronic sales suppression (ESS) tool to manipulate their takings t...