Most investors prefer adviser-led relationships over robo or digital solutions

Most investors prefer having a personal adviser over robo or digital solutions, according to a new report from Navigator Investment Services, an integrated investment platform under Singlife with Aviva, in collaboration with Ernst & Young Advisory (EY) to provide an in-depth look into the global wealth management industry amid disruptive changes. Titled "Advancing the Art of Advisory: Is Advisory Still Relevant?", the report examines key wealth trends that are redefining how financial advisors engage and serve their clients as well as how they can be of relevance in a digital-first era...