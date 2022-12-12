DIFC reveals plans for Dubai family office regulations in new centre

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has issued a consultation paper proposing new DIFC Family arrangements regulations following the recent launch of its Family Wealth Centre.  The Family Wealth Centre and the proposed regulations will provide a regulatory framework and hub for global and regional family-owned businesses, ultra-high net worth individuals and private wealth, which it said will further differentiate Dubai and the DIFC as a global hub for leading financial institutions and businesses. Amendments to the Leasing Regulations are also proposed in a separate consultat...

Mark Battersby
Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

