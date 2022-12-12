Amundi merges EM ETFs as Lyxor integration continues

Amundi is merging its emerging market ETF with Lyxor's equivalent strategy, as the firm continues to integrate and looks for "economies of scale". The Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF will be absorbed into the Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF on 19 December, according to ETF Stream. The new combined ETF will have assets of €6.5bn. Amundi downgrades €45bn of Article 9 funds The Lyxor fund will stop trading on the primary market on 13 December and on 16 December it will stop trading on the stock exchanges. The total expense ratios are the same for the two ETF...
