Unigestion appoints Christophe de Dardel as Fiona Frick steps down as CEO. Subject to regulatory approval, Christophe de Dardel, who is currently head of private equity for the firm, will become CEO on 1 January next year. He has been with Unigestion for 22 years and grown private equity assets to $11bn, making it the firm's largest investment line. Unigestion said he would remain "closely involved" in this part of the business and would retain his role on the private equity investment committee. Incoming CEO de Dardel said he was "honoured" to take the role and "excited by the ...