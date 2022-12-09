Allianz Global Investors heads of distribution for Europe and global clients

Allianz Global Investors has promoted two senior persons from within its own ranks to its distribution unit. Edouard Jozan will become head of distribution for Europe, overseeing sales and client service in the region. Jozan is currently head of Allianz Insurance Asset Management, responsible for developing the institutional business with AllianzGI's parent and sister companies. Allianz and Goldman Sachs among firms accused of 'moralwashing' on Russia He also currently leads the global third-party insurance business. Jozan joined AllianzGI in 2020, and has 23 years of invest...