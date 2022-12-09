Global ETP flows drop 38% in November on US equities

Flows into global exchange traded products fell 38% in November, weighed on by falling US equity allocations, but healthcare was a bright spot. Month-on-month, flows into ETPs dropped to $74.8bn in November, down from $121bn in October, according to figures from BlackRock. Equity flows led the decline, halving from $84.9bn in October to $43.2bn in November. The drop off in headline equity flows was due to US equity allocations falling month-on-month. Inflows dropped to $21.4bn from $57.5bn in October. In terms of sectors, flows tilted slightly more defensive in November. Financi...
