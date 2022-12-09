UK to repeal EU PRIIPs regulation on retail fund disclosures

The UK government is set to repeal the European Union's (EU) packaged retail and insurance-based investment products (PRIIPs) regulation as a "matter of priority". As part of the chancellor's so-called 'Edinburgh Reforms' of UK financial services regulation today (9 December), HM Treasury has said it will now be up to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to deliver a new retail disclosure regime for the UK. The new disclosure framework will not include the PRIIPs key information document (KID) or any new comparable prescriptive disclosure documents, but will seek to maintain investor...