Rising costs on the horizon in 2023 for family offices

The cost-of-living crisis is hitting everyone hard, and family offices are no exception to this, says Lucia Perchard, head of family office product - corporate solutions. In the current environment, the cost of building experienced teams, implementing the latest technologies and scaling operational infrastructure in-house may become more prohibitive, especially for single family offices. However, while rising costs will have a lesser impact among the larger family offices, or multifamily offices, we expect to see our clients re-evaluating what can be outsourced to drive greater effic...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes