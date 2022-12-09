IQ-EQ acquires UK and US-based regulatory compliance business  

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

IQ-EQ, an Astorg portfolio company, has acquired UK and US-based Laven Compliance, formerly part of Laven Group.  Laven Compliance is a provider of regulatory compliance, regulatory application support and operational due diligence servicing financial services clients.  In a statement on 8 December, IQ-EQ said the acquisition added further strength and depth to its existing regulatory compliance business offering clients a range of additional products and services delivered by an expanded and highly experienced team. IQ-EQ's UK regulatory compliance business is led by UK MD, Rachel...

