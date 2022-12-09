Investors Trust and QB Partners enter strategic technical support partnership 

Investors Trust and Isle of Man-based QB Partners have agreed a strategic partnership aimed at helping advisers with technical support on tax, trust, estate, pension, domicile, cross-border and other holistic planning issues. In a statement on 8 December, David White, managing director of QB Partners said Investors Trust had been "extremely successful in growing their business in their chosen markets and QB Partners are delighted to have been selected to provide independent technical support to them". Ariel Amigo, chief marketing officer and distribution officer at Investors Trust sa...