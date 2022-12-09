Jupiter recruits head of Pictet EM equities for split CIO role

Jupiter has hired Kiran Nandra-Koehrer as head of equities, and Matthew Morgan as head of fixed income, in newly-created roles as part of CEO Matthew Beesley's restructuring plans. Nandra-Koehrer will join as head of equities in 2023, after exiting her position as head of emerging equities at Pictet Asset Management. Morgan was promoted to head of fixed income in October, having joined Jupiter from Blackrock in 2019. Both Nandra-Koehrer and Morgan will report directly to Beesley, and will work closely with the company's distribution, stewardship, data science, and trading investme...
