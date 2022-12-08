International law firm Mourant buys Luxembourg legal and governance services business

Professional services firm, Mourant, has announced its intention to acquire a Luxembourg law firm, LexField, and its affiliated governance services business, FideField. In a statement on 8 December, Mourant said the acquisition will provide clients with legal, corporate and entity management services from Luxembourg, one of the world's leading international finance centres and the second largest global funds centre. LexField is a boutique corporate and tax practice, specialising in private equity, investment funds, M&A and private wealth, led by partners Pierre-Yves Magerotte and Aldr...