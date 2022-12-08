German asset manager sets up Spanish joint venture for solar and wind power fund

Germany-headquartered independent investment and asset manager KGAL is establishing a joint venture with Spain's Premier Group for its KGAL ESPF 5 impact fund. The Spanish partner is contributing its own domestic solar PV project pipeline to the joint venture for further development. KGAL provides financial, operational and strategic support. KGAL, which manages investments of more than €16.5bn focuses its investments on long-term real capital investments for institutional and private investors in Real Estate, Sustainable Infrastructure and Aviation. The pan-European group was fo...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes