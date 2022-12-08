German asset manager sets up Spanish joint venture for solar and wind power fund

Germany-headquartered independent investment and asset manager KGAL is establishing a joint venture with Spain's Premier Group for its KGAL ESPF 5 impact fund. The Spanish partner is contributing its own domestic solar PV project pipeline to the joint venture for further development. KGAL provides financial, operational and strategic support. KGAL, which manages investments of more than €16.5bn focuses its investments on long-term real capital investments for institutional and private investors in Real Estate, Sustainable Infrastructure and Aviation. The pan-European group was fo...