BlackRock CEO Larry Fink faces calls to resign over ESG 'hypocrisy'

BlackRock's CEO Larry Fink has faced calls to resign from a UK activist investor over the fund giant's approach to ESG investing. Bluebell Capital Partners, in a public letter, accused Fink of "apparent hypocrisy" for switching positions on thermal coal several times, according to the correspondence seen by International Investment's sister brand Investment Week. It also criticised him for failing to adhere to BlackRock's own public commitments on sustainability. BlackRock was in particular attacked by Bluebell for failing to support the activist investor's position on environmenta...