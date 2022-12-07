Dubai IFC reports surge in FinTech and innovation firms joining its regional hub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) said on 6 November that during the first nine months of 2022, the number of FinTech and innovation firms joining DIFC exceeded the total that established operations during the whole of 2021. More than 3,000 applications received to date for the DIFC FinTech Hive Accelerator programme. Between January and September 2022, DIFC-based FinTech firms secured more than AED2bn ($559m) of funding, according to DIFC FinTech Hive's 2022 FinTech Report​​​​. The first and largest FinTech accelerator programme in the region has now attracted more than ...