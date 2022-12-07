Dubai IFC reports surge in FinTech and innovation firms joining its regional hub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) said on 6 November that during the first nine months of 2022, the number of FinTech and innovation firms joining DIFC exceeded the total that established operations during the whole of 2021. More than 3,000 applications received to date for the DIFC FinTech Hive Accelerator programme. Between January and September 2022, DIFC-based FinTech firms secured more than AED2bn ($559m) of funding, according to DIFC FinTech Hive's 2022 FinTech Report. The first and largest FinTech accelerator programme in the region has now attracted more than ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes