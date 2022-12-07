Man jailed for claims on brother's fraudulent life insurance policies

A British man from Coventry has been sentenced to 3 years in jail for making a £600,000 claim on fraudulent policies taken out under his deceased brother's name. Daniel Banete, 30, attempted to claim the payments across four life insurance policies taken out after the death of his brother from Covid-19 in Romania two years ago. Banete plead guilty to eight charges of fraud by false representation and was subsequently sentenced to three years imprisonment at Warwick Crown Court on 6 December. An investigation by the City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFE...