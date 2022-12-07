Four steps to prepare for 'probable demise' of UK non-dom remittance basis 

As a result of Britain's recent mini-budget, UK PM Rishi Sunak has levied a higher tax burden on British taxpayers than at any time since the 1950s. However, one group of wealthy expatriates is sighing with relief…the Non-Doms. But rather than relaxing should Non-Doms be treating this as a last ditch opportunity to prepare for the inevitable? argues David Lesperance, founder and principal of international tax and immigration advisers Lesperance & Associates. To begin at the beginning, the wealthy in the UK have - since the days of Prime Minister Pitt in 1798 - been divided into two sep...