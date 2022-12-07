Troubled SIPP provider Rowanmoor bought by Alltrust

Rowanmoor Personal Pensions has been bought by Alltrust Services with the deal expected to complete in February 2023, according to its joint administrators. Rowanmoor went bust in September following a series of Financial Ombudsman Services complaints linked to high-risk investments. The sale of Rowanmoor's self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and family trust business (FTB) comes after a period of marketing by joint administrators Adam Stephens and Christopher Allen of Evelyn Partners. The pair were appointed as joint administrators on 31 August this year with the consent of the FCA...
